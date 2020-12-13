Valley businesses work together to raise awareness for local restaurants

Almost 20 businesses worked together and donate gift cards that could be raffled off for the last few weeks

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Restaurants have been among the businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now local businesses are banding together in a holiday giveaway to raise awareness for local restaurants.

Youngstown Pizza Reviews and Penguin City Beer partnered together for the four week giveaway.

It started with Youngstown Pizza Reviews’ Jeremy Oklota, using $100 of his own money to buy four gift cards from local businesses in the Valley. He was going to raffle off one gift card a week, but then many local restaurants began helping with donations.

They have hosted the raffle on the Youngstown Pizza Reviews Facebook page.

To have a chance at a prize, you must like both Youngstown Pizza Reviews and Penguin City Beer on Facebook and comment your guesses of how you think the Youngstown Pizza Reviews scored a local pizza place. If you share the contest post, you get an additional entry into the raffle.

Anyone within 1.0 points was eligible to win. All entries have to be in by Tuesday, then they draw names Thursday night on Facebook Live.

The goal of this was to bring as much attention to small businesses in the area.

The final raffle is this week and it is their biggest giveaway yet.

This raffle, they will not only have gift cards to win, be there will also be an autographed YSU football from YSU President Jim Tressel and two autographed boxing gloves from Kelly Pavlik.

For information on the giveaway, visit Youngstown Pizza Reviews’ Facebook page.