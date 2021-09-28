Valley businesses excited about new Ohio program to connect job seekers and employers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the Ohio to Work initiative now available, locally, business owners and employment partners gathered in Youngstown Monday to learn more.

Announced last week, the Ohio To Work program is a way to connect employers with workers. It started as a pilot program in Cleveland last year and is now available in Columbus, Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton, and the Mahoning Valley.

The program creates a pipeline of partnerships where businesses can share resources and training options.

Greenboard IT is Warren is taking part in the program. The business focuses on e-waste and recycling computers.

“We’re trying to find employees who want to start today and get to that next level and have progression. I think this is a really great opportunity for that,” said Wiley Tunnestrand, spokesperson for Greenboard IT.

There are links on the Ohio to Work website where job seekers can connect directly with employers.

Employers looking to reach out to workers can learn more at ohiotowork.com/employers.