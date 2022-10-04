YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 First News family is mourning the loss of a leader in the local news broadcast community. Warren “Bud” Williamson died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to his family.

He leaves his wife, Lael Kilpatrick Williamson of Marco Island, Florida; a son, Warren P. Williamson IV, of Marion, Massachusetts; two daughters Lynn Williamson, of Parker, Colorado and Susan Brownlee of El Cajon, California; a brother J.D. Williamson, of Palm Springs, California; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Mr. Warren P. Williamson, III was the retired Chairman of the Board of WKBN Broadcasting Corp. He was employed by the family broadcasting business (WKBN AM/FM/TV – Youngstown, OH) from 1956 to 1999. During this period, he worked in various capacities in the radio and television enterprise.

In 1985, Mr. Williamson directed WKBN’s entry into the emerging cellular telephone industry, managing its growth into a service provider covering territory in three states. He served as Chairman of Wilcom Cellular Corporation, which later became Sygnet Wireless before acquisition by Dobson Wireless in 1999.

Mr. Williamson also served as a Director of Hypres Corporation, which is a world leader in superconductive electronics research as well as a Director of CleveX Corporation, a developer of medical devices applicable to skin care.

Throughout his career, Warren P. Williamson was active in a number of business, professional, and civic associations as well as many community service organizations in Youngstown, Ohio, including the following: A list of these services includes:

Director of Mahoning National Bank for 20 years (eventually becoming Chairman of the Executive Committee)

Director of the Association of Maximum Service Telecasters (AMST) including a term as Chairman of that Board. AMST is a trade organization serving the U.S. terrestrial television broadcasting industry

Director of the Advanced Television Test Center (ATTC) including a term as Chairman of the Board. ATTC was instrumental in the process by which the new digital high definition television broadcasting standard was developed.

Technical advisor to CBS Television Affiliate Stations Advisory Board during development of High Definition standards

Director of Silicon Light Machines Co., a developer of laser-based television display technology, which was acquired by Cypress Semiconductor Co.

Director of Thin Air Applications, a software developer, which was acquired by Palm, Inc.

Director and Chairman of Ortheon Medical LLC, which developed and marketed a medical device for repair of severed hand tendons.

Director of a number of community service organizations including, The Youngstown State University Foundation, The Boys Club of Youngstown, Goodwill Industries, Associated Neighborhood Centers, and the Youngstown Symphony Society

Mr. Williamson served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force Research and Development Command from 1954-1956 and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his work in electronic countermeasures. He earned a BSEE (electrical engineering 1953) degree and a Master of Business Administration (with distinction 1954) degree from the University of Michigan and prior to retirement was a Registered Professional Engineer.