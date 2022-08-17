(WKBN) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday 200 bars and restaurants that will be getting sports betting kiosks, 19 of which will be coming to the Valley.

The 13 in Mahoning County include:

• Cocca’s Pizza – Canfield, OH

• Stefano Nicholas Management – Boardman, OH

• Poland Pour House – Poland, OH.

• Camelot Lanes – Boardman, OH

• Crickets Bar – Youngstown, OH

• Lanai Lounge – Boardman, OH

• Holiday Bowl – Struthers, OH

• Irish Bob’s Pub – Youngstown, OH

• Spirits Ultra Lounge – Youngstown, OH

• Knoll Run Golf Course – Lowellville, OH

• RSBN Pub & Grill – Youngstown, OH

• Steel Valley Entertainment – Canfield, OH

• The Manor – Youngstown, OH

Trumbull County locations include:

• Canterino’s Sports Bar and Grill – Girard, OH

• Cocca’s Pizza – Cortland, OH

• Disilvio’s Family Grill

• University of Larchmont – Warren, OH

• Tommy Dogg’s– Niles, OH

• Ironhouse Bar & Grill – Cortland, OH

Columbiana County was not awarded any.

Canterino’s Sports Bar and Grill’s owner, Tony Canterino, said they applied for a license four months ago. They already have the lottery and Keno, and Canterino thinks sports betting will do well.

“We believe it will because we’re a sports bar, and they come here to watch sports: football, baseball, basketball, all that, and we’re a neighborhood bar. They come here after the football games. We’re hoping it does well,” said Canterino.

Canterino expects the kiosks to be installed sometime in early Dec. and expects to have them running when sports betting starts in Ohio on Jan. 1.