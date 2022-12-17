YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local bar is holding a benefit show to help raise money for a long-time employee’s emergency medical expenses.

Cedars West End is holding “Tharp-Aid,” a benefit to help long-time employee Eric Tharp, who has racked up unexpected medical bills after having an emergency amputation surgery.

Bands hit the stage around 3 p.m. Saturday, and the last act is scheduled to go on at midnight.

If you’ve ever been to Cedars West End, you’ve probably met Eric Tharp. For the last 20 years, he’s played bass on-stage and worked security for the bar.

“I’ve been playing at the Cedars since I was probably 18 years old,” Tharp said. “I’ve been in so many bands that have played here over the years.”

Kylie Lancashire, Tharp’s fiancée, said on Halloween, she got a call that he on his way to the emergency room. He didn’t know it at the time, but the infection in his foot was severe.

“He called me at, like, 7:30, 8 o’clock in the morning, like, ‘Hey, they’re cutting my toes off.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Oh, my god,'” Lancashire said. That is not the call I expect to get.”

“They did three different amputations. They kept taking more because they wanted to save as much as they could,” Tharp said.

He spent two weeks in the hospital. Doctors said if Tharp had waited any longer, he might have died.

The community is pitching in in a huge way. A online fundraiser has already raised more than $25,000 for medical expenses.

“Throughout this whole process, he has kept such a positive spirit, which has been so inspiring for all of us, that he has not let this get him down in any way,” said Stephanie Stanavich, Tharp’s sister.

At Tharp-Aid, a dozen local bands are playing to help raise even more, and they’re selling specially-made shirts with Tharp’s one-word catchphrase: “Fair.”

“It’s just kind of my response to everything,” Tharp said.