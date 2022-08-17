YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims involving close to $800,000.

Boardman attorney Anthony Fusco pleaded guilty Tuesday to insurance fraud. A telecommunications fraud charge was dropped.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Investigators say Fusco forged clients’ medical bills to inflate the value of their claims between March 2017 and September 2019.

According to the Ohio Supreme Court online database, Fusco is listed as inactive, meaning he may not practice law in Ohio or is holding himself out as authorized to practice law in Ohio.