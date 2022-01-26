Valley attorney indicted in medical fraud case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley attorney was indicted this month, accused of forging medical bills.

Boardman attorney Anthony Fusco was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he forged clients’ medical bills to inflate the value of their claims, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said by inflating the claims, insurance companies would be defrauded into paying more in settlements.

Prosecutors believe the crime happened between March 2017 and September 2019, involving close to $800,000.

According to the Ohio Supreme Court online database, Fusco is listed as inactive, meaning he may not practice law in Ohio or is holding himself out as authorized to practice law in Ohio.

Fusco is free on bond.