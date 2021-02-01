Valley arts organizations getting state money for COVID relief

Lawmakers said several million dollars will be coming to arts organizations in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local arts organizations are getting some much-needed money.

Elected officials held a press conference Monday, announcing capital budget appropriations.

Some of the facilities hit hardest by COVID-19 are being rewarded, including:

Stambaugh Auditorium

Butler Museum of Art

OH WOW! Children’s Museum

Packard Music Hall

Warren Amphitheatre

“The beautiful infrastructure of all these buildings also lead to growth in the economy, also lead to the quality of life improving in the Valley, and that ultimately leads to Ohio being a better place to live, and work and raise a family,” said Matt Dolan, with the Ohio Senate Finance Committee.

Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan said it’s several million dollars of state investments being made in the Valley.