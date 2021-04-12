Vaccines can now be brought straight to businesses

Only 25% of the providers' vaccines can be given to businesses

(WKBN) – Businesses can now get vaccines brought to them. All you have to do is contact a provider and set up a place for it.

It’s asked that you have a big enough space to maintain social ditsancing.

One area provider told First News about how this would need to be set up.

“We could set up a half-day appointment or something like that where we’re there from nine to noon or from one to three or come back multiple days or just do an entire day if they had a large amount of people,” said Laura Fauss of the Columbiana County Health District.

It’s a free service to any business.