Vaccine eligibility and availability hitting Valley clinics

In addition to having close to 100 providers in the three county-area, Mercy Health alone has received upwards of 10,000 doses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since late last year when vaccinations began, Mercy Health has administered nearly 50,000 doses and is doing more every day.

“This week alone, our goal is to do 10,000 vaccines. Next week will be even more,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief medical officer for Mercy Health Youngstown.

But it wasn’t always like this.

“Originally, we had very few vaccine providers in the county, and we received very little vaccine. Now, that’s changed considerably over the last month,” said Laura Fauss, spokesperson for the Columbiana County Health Department.

So much so, workers with the Columbiana County Health Department have been busy taking reservations for Friday’s drive-thru clinic at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds, where 800 doses will be available to those 18-years-of-age and older with an appointment.

“It all happened so quickly. All of a sudden, our eligibility is wide open, and it’s possible everybody hasn’t been notified yet,” Fauss said.

In addition to having close to 100 providers in the three county-area, Mercy Health, alone, has received upwards of 10,000 doses of vaccines each of the last few weeks. But officials also admit they need to be reaching out to those who are still hesitant about getting a shot.

“The end game of herd immunity is still the end game, and I think as we continue talking to folks, that is where we need to be,” Kravec said.

Officials hope to vaccinate 1,800 people Friday at Mercy’s clinic in North Lima but are still taking reservations and already scheduling for next week.

“Please get your vaccine, now. The sooner the better because we know that COVID is still out in the community,” Kravec said.

In the meantime, Fauss says if officials continue to see unfilled appointments, directors will consider offering vaccination clinics at night or on weekends when more residents are available.