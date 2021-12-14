Vaccine clinics for kids and adults in Trumbull County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

(WKBN)- If you’re looking to get the COVID shot, you have two options in Trumbull County.

Trumbull’s Health District has a clinic Tuesday night at the Eastwood Mall, in the former Lane Bryant.

Just make an appointment anytime from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To register for an appointment visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and bring your confirmation email
or text with you to the appointment.

There will be another clinic there Thursday, December 16 as well from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Warren’s Health District will have a Clinic Tuesday for kids ages 5 to 18.


It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their office on East Market Street.

They can get protected against the virus and they will win a $100 dollar visa gift card.

That’s for children getting their first dose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com