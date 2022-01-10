Vaccine, booster clinic planned for Mahoning County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With cases of COVID-19 expected to remain high, Mahoning County Public Health has scheduled a vaccine and booster clinic.

It’s scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. at the Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Dr., Austintown.

Everyone ages 5+ years is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone ages 12+ years is eligible for a free COVID-19 booster shot.

These clinics are for booster vaccinations for those Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their primary series at least 5 months ago.

You must be 18 years of age or older to receive the Moderna booster vaccine. Individuals aged 18 and older who received a J & J vaccine as their primary dose, may get a booster dose of any COVID-19 vaccine approved or authorized for use in the U. S. at least 2 months following their initial dose.

Moderna booster vaccinations appointment can be made through their scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org, or you may call 330-270-2855 extension 185 for assistance. Recipients are to bring their ID and COVID vaccination card.

Walk-ins will be accepted but you can also make an appointment.

Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots are available weekly. Appointments can be made by calling 330-270-2855, Option 3.

Individuals interested in starting their Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccination primary series can call Mahoning County Public Health at 330-270-2855, Option 3 to schedule an appointment. The first dose primary series for COVID vaccination is available on a weekly basis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com