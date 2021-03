You must have an appointment to get vaccinated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Covelli Centre over the next several weeks.

The clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, April 1

Thursday, April 8

Wednesday, April 14

Thursday, April 22

Thursday, April 29

Thursday, May 6

You must have an appointment to get vaccinated at the site. Appointments will be available here shortly.