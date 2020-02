The fire started around 5 p.m. Monday, creating lots of smoke

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A vacant building caught on fire in Youngstown Monday evening.

It’s happening at what looks like an old office building at Taft and E. Indianola avenues on the south side.

The fire started around 5 p.m. There is a lot of smoke, but we can’t see any flames.

A sign on the building says it was built in 1925.