NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A fire in Lawrence County is under investigation.

The New Castle Fire Department was called to a house on N. Ray Street shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said the house was vacant, but recently purchased and under construction.

The fire heavily damaged the house before crews were able to put it out.

No one was hurt.