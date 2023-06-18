CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell Fire Department was busy fighting a fire at a vacant house Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor on the 100 block of Madison Street noticed smoke coming from a vacant house on the block, and they called 911.

There, crews with the fire department found a vacant house with no running water or electric hooked up. Campbell fire said no one has lived at the house for five years that they know of. However, the house contained a large number of music records in crates.

No one was hurt, but the department experienced issued with water pressure from the hydrant.

Fire crews said though it’s too early to tell if the cause of fire is suspicious, but it will be under investigation.