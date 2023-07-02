CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal and multiple departments are investigating a fire that started Sunday afternoon near the old company houses in Campbell.

Campbell and Coitsville fire crews waded through tall grass while fighting to put out a fire that broke out in an abandoned house on Monroe Street around 2 p.m. Sunday, not far from the old Youngstown Sheet & Tube company housing complex.

The state fire marshal was called in to help with the investigation of the cause, as the house had no utilities hooked up to it. Though the structure was not on the city’s tear-down list, the city was aware of its state and had plans to condemn it.

Campbell fire Chief Stephan Dubic said fires like this can cause strain to its available resources and pulls away vital manpower. Those with the department say if they were to have a separate call while out fighting abandoned-house fires, the department would have to rely on mutual aid to serve the community.

“Any of the other adjoining departments that we also call out, they’re also committed here, too,” Dubic said. “Any other emergencies that may arise in the city or in these corresponding jurisdictions — there may or may not be somebody that can able to respond to it.”

The city has seen a rash of house and structure fires, particularly in its abandoned or vacant neighborhoods.