YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A house went up in flames on the south side of Youngstown early Thursday morning.

Crews were called about 2:30 a.m. to the house in the 1000 block of Hawthorne Street.

A neighbor said the last person who lived there moved out a while ago.

Utilities were still on at the house.

Firefighters decided to let the house burn and protected surrounding homes from catching fire.

A cause is under investigation.