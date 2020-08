An old church near the East Palestine Country Club is a total loss

MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, OH (WYTV) – An old church near the East Palestine Country Club is a total loss after burning to the ground.

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to the vacant church on Carmel Achor Rd in Middleton Township just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Middleton Township Fire Chief, when firefighters arrived on scene the old church was engulfed in flames. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.