At one time, this would have been one of the city's busiest corners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It has been sitting empty for years. Now, it’s finally coming down.

Work started Friday to demolish the old Rexall Drug Store building at Market Street and Indianola Avenue, in the city’s “Uptown” neighborhood.

At one time, this would have been one of the city’s busiest corners, and the drug store was one of the anchors.

For the last several years, the empty building has been on the city’s demo list.

There’s no word yet what will eventually become of this spot.