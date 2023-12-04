BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently on the scene of a house fire in Masury.

Firefighters were first called to the house on Roberts Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Fire Chief David Masirovits says no one was living in the house, and it didn’t have utilities. Masirovits said he believes that the fire is suspicious.

Firefighters from Brookfield, Vienna, Fowler, Eagle Joint Fire District, Burghill-Vernon, Sharon, Hermitage and Patagonia all responded to the scene.

No one was hurt.