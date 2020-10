Its tenants were evicted earlier this year after a developer bought the building

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of W. Market Street in Warren was closed Tuesday afternoon while firefighters put out a fire at the Reeves Apartment Building.

The building doesn’t have tenants living there anymore. They were evicted earlier this year after a developer bought the building.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Monrean said it looks like the fire started on a mattress, probably by a squatter.

No one was hurt.