YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Veterans Affairs Clinic — which opened its door last January — was dedicated as the Carl Nunziato VA Clinic on Saturday.

Youngstown native Carl Nunziato is a decorated U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He has dedicated much of his life to advocating for disability and veteran’s rights. Nunziato retired from service in 1968 after serving three tours of combat in Thailand and Vietnam.

Among his many awards are the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal and National Defense Medal.

“It was a tremendous ceremony, tremendous attributes. — and the beauty of it was my friends were here and that’s what it’s all about: family support and friends,” said Nunziato.

After the ceremony, a painting of Nunziato by Ray Simon was unveiled. It sits right by the entrance for everyone entering the clinic to see.