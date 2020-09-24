VA Clinic in Youngstown expected to be named after local Vietnam veteran

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Construction on the new Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Youngstown should be done by the end of the year. Congressman Tim Ryan announced the House’s passage of legislation that will name the VA Clinic after a local Vietnam veteran.

Carl Nunziato has worked tirelessly, advocating for veterans with disabilities for years. He also knows their struggle first hand.

He was instrumental in helping establish the VA Clinic on Belmont Avenue in the early 1990s. Now, as the new VA Clinic takes shape, he’s proud of the work he and so many others have done.

“I am greatly, greatly moved by it. I wanted to be respectful in this way that I represent the Vietnam veterans who came back after the war to a society that was less than friendly to them where there were no facilities that were accessible to disabled veterans. I could go through the list, specifically in Youngstown it was unbelievable that we’re not available to a veteran in a wheelchair or with a severe disability,” Nunziato said.

Currently, the VA Clinic is taking care of roughly 12,000 veterans. It serves not only the greater Youngstown area but parts of Columbiana, Trumbull and western Pennsylvania.

A bigger facility means more veterans getting the care they need.

Nunziato said he’s proud and overwhelmed.

“It’s something that we are all proud of and I’m just humbled that I’ll be recognized for that, but I want to include my friends and fellow veterans who helped make this possible,” Nunziato said.

Ryan spearheaded the legislation to get the new VA Clinic named after Nunziato.

“He’s a role model and that’s exactly why his name should be on that building because that’s the example that he has set that we all need to follow. This isn’t about us, it’s about doing something for others and something bigger than yourself,” Ryan said.

The resolution now moves on to the Senate, where Ryan says they have support.