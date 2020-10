UTVs are not allowed to be driven on the street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Polaris RANGER utility side by side flipped over on Youngstown’s south side after a chase Thursday.

It happened on South Avenue across from Save-a-Lot around 11:30 a.m.

Police said it started as a chase, and the UTV hit a driveway and flipped over.

UTVs are not allowed to be driven on the street.