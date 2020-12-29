Utilities offer advice on late bills due to mail delays

Utility companies are starting to notice some people calling about getting their bills late

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Postal problems caused a pile-up of packages across northeast Ohio. For some, that meant that bills were coming late, too.

“We are not being bombarded with calls. We have gotten some. I do know USPS delivery has become a problem,” said Jeff La Rue, spokesperson for Aqua Ohio.

First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said many customers still prefer to receive a paper copy of their bill in the mail.

“These are the customers who are impacted by the mail delays,” she said.

Two out of three First Energy customers receive a paper bill in the mail each month. Some people know when that bill should arrive, others don’t. If that bill is delayed, it could lead paying late.

“If a customer contacts us and lets us know that they received their bill late or they made their payment late, we will work with them to address any late fees that were charged to their accounts,” Siburkis said.

First Energy and Aqua Ohio suggest calling customer service if you suspect your bill is late in the mail. They can give you the amount so you don’t miss the due date. They also have online programs where you can check your account and keep it current.

“They can get the balance, pay their bill and even sign up for paperless bill in the future to they don’t have to depend on postal service going forward,” La Rue said.

Siburkis said online bill pay is a good way to avoid late fees.

“It’s just a convenient way to view, store and pay their bill,” she said.

Right now, Aqua and First Energy are willing to address any late fees that may have been charged if your bill was delayed.

Customers can call Aqua Ohio at (877) 987-2782 and First Energy at (888) 544-4877.