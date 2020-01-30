USS Cole commander talks at Canfield Library about Al Qaeda attack 20 years ago

Kirk Lippold's message is to keep up to date with current events around the world

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been almost 20 years since the U.S.S. Cole was attacked off the coast of Yemen.

Wednesday afternoon, the commander of the Cole, now an author and military expert, Kirk Lippold was in the Valley addressing a couple hundred people at the Canfield Library.

The retired Navy commander retold the story of the Cole’s bombing by Al Qaeda terrorists and talked about some of the world’s “hot spots.”

He said his message is to keep up to date with current events around the world.

“Let’s face it, the morning of 911 when it unfortunately occurred, nobody cared how well their stock portfolio and retirement plans were doing. We cared about two things: is my family safe and is my nation safe? So, national security really is the basis that undergirds,” he said.

Lippold wrote a book about the attack on the Cole entitled Front Burner.

He was invited to speak by his friend and Naval Academy classmate, Canfield Mayor Richard Duffett.