US Secretary of Energy cancels Valley visit after security members test positive for COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A member of the Trump administration had to cancel his planned Friday visit to the Valley because two members of his security team tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette was supposed to participate in a roundtable at Youngstown State to talk about the future of energy jobs in the region.

His office contacted the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber Thursday night to let them know they’d have to cancel.

Brouillette tested negative and is not experiencing any symptoms but just to be safe, he and his traveling staff are headed back to Washington to take all appropriate measures.

It would have been Brouillette’s second visit to the Valley recently. The first was in June for the debut of the Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors.