US Navy rescues drug smugglers from burning ship

by: The Associated Press

In this handout photograph from the U.S. Navy, a traditional dhow sailing vessel suspected of smuggling drugs burns in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The U.S. Navy said Thursday it rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman, though one remains missing. (U.S. Navy via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman. One additional Iranian from the vessel remains missing. The Navy released aerial surveillance footage showing the traditional ship, known as a dhow, as it sailed in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. Smoke pours from the vessel after those on board apparently set the fire, with an explosion rocking the ship. U.S. sailors also recovered over 1,745 kilograms of hashish, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of heroin. The Navy valued the recovered drugs as worth $14.7 million.

