US Marshals looking for Youngstown area’s most-wanted fugitives

(WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Youngstown Division of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in locating the area’s “most-wanted fugitives.”
Investigators say the following suspects should be considered dangerous and you should not approach them:
- Andre Stephon McCoy, Jr., age 21: Charged with three counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, robbery and tampering with evidence
- Khayree Williams, 24: Charged with aggravated murder
- Juan Adrian Leonard, 33: Charged with discharging a firearm into a habitation
- Luis Navarro Febres, 39: Charged with assault on a Boardman police officer and resisting arrest
- Woody Eugene McMullin, Jr., 25: Charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl and possession of a firearm
Those who have information on where the suspects might be can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED or by texting the keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).
Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.