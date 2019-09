YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals have caught the suspect in relation to a bank robbery on May 30.

Andre Earvin is accused of taking off with cash from the Home Savings bank along McCartney Road.

At the time, police released surveillance pictures of him from inside the bank.

Investigators say he walked in, gave the teller a note and demanded money.

Officials found him at a home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

There is no word yet on when he will return to Ohio to face charges.