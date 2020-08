Administrators made the decision after hearing that some COVID-19 supplies that were ordered back in June would not be delivered in time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday that classes are being pushed back one week for Ursuline High School students.

School will now start on Thursday, August 27 for all students.

Administrators made the decision after hearing that some COVID-19 supplies that were ordered back in June would not be delivered in time.

School will open in the fall for full day, face-to-face instruction.