Ursuline High School among schools celebrating Catholic Schools Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday kicks off the start of Catholic Schools Week across the country, but Catholic schools in the area are starting a day early.

Catholic schools celebrate with masses, open houses and other activities for students, families and community members.

Ursuline High School is joining Catholic schools across Mahoning and Trumbull counties for its service project called “Catholics in the Community.”

Each school was asked to collect different products for their “kids for kids” store. The store includes clothes, shoes, sporting goods and personal hygiene items.

The money raised will go to Catholic Charities, which serves the area.

“We’re paired up for with different schools–like money–it’s not a football game or anything, so we’re happy to work with other schools and come together,” said Joseph Carlini of Ursuline High School.

If you’d like to shop the store, you can do so until 1 p.m. Saturday at Ursuline High School, located at 750 Wick Ave. in Youngstown.

