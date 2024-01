SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — There was a lane restriction on I-80 eastbound as a result of a UPS truck crash Saturday morning.

According to the Office of the Shenango Township Fire Chief, a UPS truck hit a guardrail near the 5-mile marker on I-80. According to 511 PA, the crash happened just before 7 a.m., causing a lane restriction of I-80 eastbound, just over a mile east of the Hermitage, I-376 exit.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to the fire department.