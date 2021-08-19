Uproar after Youngstown teacher posts about killed 10-year-old girl on social media

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old girl, there was a big response when a teacher for Youngstown City Schools posted a message on social media about Persayus Davis-May, with some calling for the teacher to be fired.

In the post, she talked about the little girl who she said was a former student.

“I am so angry and sad at the same time. This baby was not my brightest but she was our caregiver and protector. She struggled with all academics but could count money like it was her job,” the teacher wrote in the post.

The girl’s godmother, Tayana Smith, was shocked over what the teacher said.

“I’m not sure what her angle was, or what her objective was of posting something like that. Posting that she’s praying or asking the community to pray for us, we appreciate that. But then she led into how she fell asleep in class and she wasn’t a bright student. That was just very disheartening, especially at a time when we are still grieving the loss,” Smith said.

Youngstown City Schools said the incident doesn’t rise to the level of disciplinary action and they would strongly discourage their employees from engaging in this type of behavior.