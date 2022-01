FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A new year means a new addition to one local family.

A couple from New Castle welcomed baby Ayden James Pierce on New Year’s Day.

He was the first baby born at UPMC Horizon in 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches.

“I got there about 8 and we had him at 1:46. My water broke at 6 o’clock. I just held off. I was working for as long as I could,” said mother Clara Smith.

Smith tells us this is her third child.

WKBN sends a big congratulations to the family!