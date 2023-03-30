EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- We also have an update from the State involving clean-up efforts, as we approach the two month mark since the train derailment.

The Village of East Palestine approved receipt of $425,000 dollars from Norfolk Southern.

The money will help buy and install carbon filtration at their water treatment plant.

Also, 15 more private wells have been tested, taking the total to 188. None show any contamination.

The state says so far that 9.2 million gallons of waste water have been hauled away.