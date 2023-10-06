YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fall Youngstown tradition continues with the 49th annual Youngstown Peace Race this weekend.
It takes place this Sunday.
The highlight of the morning is a 10K race starting at Kirkmere School and takes runners through Mill Creek Park all the way to the finish line on Federal Plaza. There’s also a 2-mile fun run and a 200-meter kids run takes them through downtown Youngstown, also ending at Federal Plaza.
The kids fun run begins at 9 a.m. The 2-mile run begins at 9:30, and the 10K starts at 10 a.m. Shuttle service for those running the 10k will be available at the downtown YMCA from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.
A number of roads will be closed in Mill Creek Park on Sunday for the Youngstown Peace Race.
The following roads will be closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on Sunday:
- High Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive
- East Park Drive
- Valley Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- Bears Den Drive
- West Drive
- West Glacier Drive
- Price Road
- Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens
The closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday.