YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fall Youngstown tradition continues with the 49th annual Youngstown Peace Race this weekend.

It takes place this Sunday.

The highlight of the morning is a 10K race starting at Kirkmere School and takes runners through Mill Creek Park all the way to the finish line on Federal Plaza. There’s also a 2-mile fun run and a 200-meter kids run takes them through downtown Youngstown, also ending at Federal Plaza.

The kids fun run begins at 9 a.m. The 2-mile run begins at 9:30, and the 10K starts at 10 a.m. Shuttle service for those running the 10k will be available at the downtown YMCA from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

A number of roads will be closed in Mill Creek Park on Sunday for the Youngstown Peace Race.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on Sunday:

  • High Drive
  • Chestnut Hill Drive
  • East Park Drive
  • Valley Drive
  • West Cohasset Drive
  • Bears Den Drive
  • West Drive
  • West Glacier Drive
  • Price Road
  • Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

The closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday.