YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fall Youngstown tradition continues with the 49th annual Youngstown Peace Race this weekend.

It takes place this Sunday.

The highlight of the morning is a 10K race starting at Kirkmere School and takes runners through Mill Creek Park all the way to the finish line on Federal Plaza. There’s also a 2-mile fun run and a 200-meter kids run takes them through downtown Youngstown, also ending at Federal Plaza.

The kids fun run begins at 9 a.m. The 2-mile run begins at 9:30, and the 10K starts at 10 a.m. Shuttle service for those running the 10k will be available at the downtown YMCA from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

A number of roads will be closed in Mill Creek Park on Sunday for the Youngstown Peace Race.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on Sunday:

High Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

East Park Drive

Valley Drive

West Cohasset Drive

Bears Den Drive

West Drive

West Glacier Drive

Price Road

Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

The closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday.