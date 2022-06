(WKBN) – Two major roads are to close for repairs in the Valley this week.

Starting Monday, those who drive High Street in Youngstown will have to find another way to get around this week.

The road will be closed from Edwards to Oak Hill Avenue through Friday for retaining wall repairs.

And starting Tuesday in Boardman, South Schenley Avenue at Baymar Drive, between Hopkins Road and State Route 62, will also be closed.

This will be for culvert repairs.

The road is expected to reopen by Thursday.