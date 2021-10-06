Upcoming ARP meeting to focus on senior citizens, how to spend millions in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City leaders in Youngstown are hoping for a good turnout Thursday morning as they continue to gather input and opinions on how to spend millions coming from the American Rescue Plan.

The city will receive more than $80 million.

It can be used to pay for a broad range of projects, but they need to be connected in some way to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, close to a dozen of these meetings have been held in every ward in the city.

Organizers say Thursday morning’s event will focus on the needs and concerns of senior citizens.

“We want to make sure senior citizens have a voice in how moneys are being spent. We know that there are issues, including legacy issues, that people would like to see change, the face of the city, and we wanna make sure we get their input as well,” said Attorney Jeff Limbian, Youngstown city law director.

Thursday’s forum will begin at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church on Bella Vista Avenue on the city’s westside.