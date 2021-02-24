Up-and-coming casual eatery to open in Boardman

There are nearly a dozen locations in Ohio and other locations throughout the region

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new fast-casual franchise is making its way into the Mahoning Valley this spring.

Zoup! Eatery, founded in 1998, is a fast-casual franchise that is known for its variety of soups and broths. Its menu also features salads, sandwiches and more.

“My husband Jim and I are very excited to be bringing Zoup! Eatery to Boardman,” says franchise co-owner and operator Hope Fossesca. “The first time we visited a Zoup! Eatery, we fell in love with the concept and the atmosphere. Plus, we both love soup—it’s our favorite food! We can’t wait to introduce our neighbors to Zoup! Eatery’s culture of community and its popular menu of delicious, filling soups and broths.”

Zoup! Eatery will be located in the same plaza as One Hot Cookie in Boardman, at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road.