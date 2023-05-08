WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – An usual sight is drawing plenty of attention in southern Columbiana County and some differing opinions as well.

Artist Gigi Janko owns the former Immaculate Conception church property in Wellsville that was closed four years by the Youngstown Diocese.

Since then, Janko took material off of the old church rector as well as collected other items from houses in town that had caught fire and were being demolished. The result is a giant piece of abstract art next to the former church at the corner of Main Street and 11th Avenue.

The display is dotted with signs, including some warning to on-lookers that it is private property.