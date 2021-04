The virtual conversation will go over everything you need to know about the vaccine

(WKBN) – If you still have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, the American Heart Association wants to help ease your mind.

It will be hosting a virtual COVID Conversation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

It will go over everything you need to know about the vaccine, including how effective it is, what activities are safe after being vaccinated and other common questions.

You can register for the discussion on the American Heart Association’s website.