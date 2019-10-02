Unseasonably warm fall extends activity at Lake Milton

Usually, things start to slow down at the lake this time of year but warm weather is stretching out the season

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – We’ve had a hot start to October, but a business at Lake Milton is reaping the rewards. The extended summer is adding to its bottom line.

“Usually we close the middle of October but this time, we will probably stay open a couple more weeks,” said Pat Kyprianou, who has been running KYPs with her husband for 34 years.

The seasonal restaurant and ice cream stand is just a couple hundred yards from Lake Milton’s shoreline.

“It is doing greater than it has been in the past,” Kyprianou said. “Usually, we are really slow this time of the year and we will be closing in about three weeks, maybe, if the weather changes.”

She and her husband have been through some tough times with the lake being drained and the bridge being replaced.

But this year, the unseasonably hot start to October has business booming — it’s up 10% to 20%.

While the record heat may be good for business, it’s not so much for the fishing.

Jeremy Warmouth was out before work, practicing his season-ending bass tournament.

He found the fish, but he is amazed at how warm the water has been this late in the year.

“I got 76 degrees throughout the lake and this time last year, it was usually 69 degrees,” Warmouth said. “With a 90-degree weather yesterday and 80 something weather today, it’s just going to make it warmer.”

Cooler air and, eventually, winter will be here shortly. Evan Fenstemaker, a technician for Boat Masters Marine Shop at Lake Milton, said fall is the second-busiest part of the boating season.

He and his partner were pulling boats out of the lake Wednesday in preparation for winter.

“In the fall when the weather is nice, people are a little hesitant to get rid of their boat because we have such a short boating season,” Fenstemaker said. “They wait as long as they can and then the calls start coming in.”

Fun at the lake doesn’t have to end just because cooler weather is coming. Lake Milton’s hiking and mountain bike trails will be beautiful in the fall. Visitors can also enjoy snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and ice fishing in the winter.