University of Texas at El Paso announces plan to collaborate with YSU, local community

The expansion seeks to bridge two of America's largest manufacturing hubs -- in El Paso and Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two research centers at The University of Texas at El Paso have announced plans to collaborate with Youngstown State University and the local business community.

According to an article on the campus’s website, UTEP’s W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and the NASA MIRO Center for Space Exploration and Technology Research will open a unit in the area, focusing on advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense technologies.

The expansion seeks to bridge two of America’s largest manufacturing hubs — in El Paso and Youngstown.

Youngstown is home to America Makes, one of the first Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established by the Department of Defense and known for its work in 3D printing technology.

UTEP was designated as the first America Makes Satellite Center in 2015, according to the campus’s website.

The partnership plans on academic collaboration in manufacturing and hypersonic technologies and aims to create advanced technology-based small businesses and defense manufacturing suppliers.