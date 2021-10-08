University of Akron to consider changes to vaccine mandate

by: WKBN Staff

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Akron is considering making changes to its vaccine mandate.

A post on the university’s website says this is due to increased vaccination rates and pending state legislation. The university stated that its current policy was put in place at a time when vaccination rates were low and reported cases throughout the country and in the state were increasing significantly.

The university also mentioned that they still believe that vaccines are the best way to ensure the health and safety of campus community members.

Students, faculty and employees are able to request an exemption for medical reasons or for sincerely held religious beliefs or reasons of conscience.

