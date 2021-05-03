University giving care packages, scholarships to teachers, including some locally

"With all the disrupted learning, it's a special obligation for us to give back to our teachers who've had an extra burden."

(WKBN) – Monday kicks off National Teacher Appreciation Week. To celebrate, Western Governors University Ohio is delivering care packages.

It’s going to schools in the state with teachers who are WGU grads, including Warren and Leavittsburg.

It’ll be delivering kits of candy, school supplies and a book about building self-confidence in students.

“This year, I mean, is a very unique year,” said K.L. Allen, chancellor at WGU. “With all the disrupted learning, it’s a special obligation for us to give back to our teachers who’ve had an extra burden. At the end of the day, we want to increase morale and show our token of appreciation by passing these out to teachers this year.”

They’re sending out more than 2,000 kits in total.

Teachers will also be getting $4,000 appreciation scholarships so they can advance their careers.

“I think there’s always going to be a need for K-12 individuals, due to the fact it’s a daunting job. Not everyone can do that job and with it being Teacher Appreciation Week, we want to highlight what teachers do each day and, hopefully, get more people excited on a K-12 level.”

You can apply for the scholarship online. Applications will be accepted until June 30.