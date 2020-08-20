United Way’s Success By 6 program prepares students for kindergarten, even remotely

"[We] created different videos based on what we would normally do when we do the program here at school"

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Success By 6 helps kids get prepared for kindergarten. The United Way runs it and, with everything going virtual, offered a miniature grant to help with the program.

Three kindergarten teachers at Prospect Elementary School Girard had a tough task — get kids ready for kindergarten this fall, but do it virtually.

Kindergarten teacher Amy Canterino is just one of those three teachers. They had just come off of a school year of everything being online. But now, they had the new task of preparing a fresh batch of kids for kindergarten.

“Myself and Mrs. [Therese] Meechan and Mrs. [Dominique] Valley and the other kindergarten teachers here at Prospect created different videos based on what we would normally do when we do the program here at school,” Canterino said.

Using YouTube, each teacher created a different video around a task, from alphabet learning to motor skills such as using scissors, mathematics and colors.

Through help from the United Way, Girard was one of the school districts given a mini grant to help with the shift to online learning.

“They had a very comprehensive plan laid out on a weekly basis. They had materials that families would have and would be able to take home with them,” said Kathy Mock, with the United Way. “They were actually getting to do, in the comfort of their own home, being safe, but still learning at the same time.”

Students such as Nolan Fricker went through the program online. At the end, his mother was able to see how much her son had learned.

“They put a twist on it and it was perfect. They helped bridge that gap from preschool, maybe half a year of preschool, to going to kindergarten,” said Nolan’s mom, Samantha Fricker.

And with Nolan’s new toys, he’s able to have fun and learn at the same time.