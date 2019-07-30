United Way’s Success By 6 gets kids ready for kindergarten before first day

Knowing where everything is, who their teacher will be and meeting classmates ahead of time, means there's less anxiety when school starts

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been ten years since leaders with the local United Way took a chance on a new program for children.

Leaders with the agency and administrators in Campbell celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Success By 6 campaign, which helps prepare youngsters for kindergarten.

These kids got the chance to don hairnets and gloves, and take a tour of the kitchen at Campbell Elementary School.

“They think the greatest benefit is the child coming in, learning the classroom, knowing where the bathrooms are, knowing the playground, knowing their teacher, the classmates,” said Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “When they came back on their first day of kindergarten, there’s much less anxiety and the teachers can go right to work preparing them academically.”

Since the campaign started, 5,000 students have completed the four-week program, which is now being used at 19 different school districts in the Valley.