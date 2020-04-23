United Way working to provide front-line employees with masks

United Way of Trumbull County is heading up an effort to collect and distribute masks for frontline and essential workers

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – United Way of Trumbull County is heading up an effort to collect and distribute masks for frontline and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those workers could include anyone working at a hospital, medical center, pharmacy, childcare centers with a pandemic designation, nursing homes, non-profit agencies, grocery stores and restaurants offering takeout.

Volunteers who are able to make and donate masks are asked to package them (using plastic or a paper bag) in lots of 10, and to follow the recommended instructions from the Centers for Disease Control.

Local volunteers have already stepped up and the first homemade masks were delivered Thursday to Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

“We are so grateful to those who have already volunteered their time and talent to make these masks. In the coming days and weeks, masks are going to be increasingly important as Trumbull County works together to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Ginny Pasha, president of United Way of Trumbull County.

If you are a frontline or essential worker and want to request a mask, call the United Way of Trumbull County at (330) 369-1000 or email info@unitedwaytrumbull.org.

Masks will be collected at the United Way of Trumbull offices, 3601 Youngstown Rd. SE. Please call ahead at (330) 369-1000, ext. 23. Also, Dollar General stores at the following locations will be collecting mask donations:

4313 Mahoning Ave., Champion

5585 Mahoning Ave., Champion

6920 Tod Ave., Lordstown

3840 S. Main St., Mineral Ridge

2010 Milton Blvd., Newton Falls

331 Robbins Ave., Niles

20 Youngstown Rd., Niles

2800 Parkman Rd., Warren

2918 State Route 5, Leavittsburg

1851 Tod Ave., Lordstown

2855 Mahoning Ave., Warren

2841 Niles Rd., Warren

5S5 South St., Warren

In addition to mask donations, United Way is accepting donations for their COVID-19 Response and Relief Fund on their website or by mail at United Way of Trumbull County, c/p COVID-19 Fund, 3601 Youngstown Rd. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Donations received will be used to assist frontline agencies who are working to help Trumbull County residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.